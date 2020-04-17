Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Sypris Solutions worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 58,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,063. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

