TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $186.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00006093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.02737514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00224055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

