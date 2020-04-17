Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report sales of $85.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.28 million to $95.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $66.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $437.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $463.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $542.05 million, with estimates ranging from $481.90 million to $583.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,295 shares of company stock worth $7,338,506. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.