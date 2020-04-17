TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Market Cap Hits $269,953.74

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $269,953.74 and $17,084.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 89.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004898 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

