Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s (ERIC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERIC. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

ERIC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,970,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,562. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 113.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,151,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,249 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,432,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 18,024,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

