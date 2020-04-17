Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNAV. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 163,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 321,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNAV opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.20. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Telenav will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

