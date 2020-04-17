Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.36 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,077,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,369,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

