TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,901,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 337,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.48.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

TFSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

