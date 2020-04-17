Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$99.97 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$75.91 and a 52-week high of C$109.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$93.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$82.19 per share, with a total value of C$2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,500.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

