THORChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.37 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and $349,254.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.02736749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,432,087 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

