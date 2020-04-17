Thore Cash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39,819.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $30,276.59 and $39,819.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00603808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007675 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

