ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $120.00 million and $41,507.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,384.30 or 0.19392834 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02734210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00224848 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

