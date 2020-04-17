ThoreNext One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,958.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. ThoreNext has a market cap of $37.60 million and $7,958.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00024326 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02734210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00224848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.