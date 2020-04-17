THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.81. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $16.15.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

