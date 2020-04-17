Tilt Renewables Ltd (ASX:TLT) Insider Bruce Harker Buys 13,073 Shares

Tilt Renewables Ltd (ASX:TLT) insider Bruce Harker purchased 13,073 shares of Tilt Renewables stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.17 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,428.34 ($29,381.80).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.40. Tilt Renewables Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.84 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of A$3.52 ($2.50).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilt Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilt Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.