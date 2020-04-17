TokenClub Market Cap Reaches $2.95 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, TokenClub has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $342,225.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, BigONE, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.35 or 0.04249159 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009629 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,441,919 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

