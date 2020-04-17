Total (NYSE:TOT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Total (NYSE:TOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

TOT stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,721,644 shares of company stock valued at $14,386,807 and have sold 1,769,213 shares valued at $15,225,098.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Total by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Total in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

