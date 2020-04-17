TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPRKY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get TRAVIS PERKINS/S alerts:

TPRKY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. 606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

TRAVIS PERKINS/S Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TRAVIS PERKINS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRAVIS PERKINS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.