Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$10.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE TCN traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,032. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. Tricon Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Berman acquired 30,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,649.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 833,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,739,207.57.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

