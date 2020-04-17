Trinity Network Credit Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $335,708.95 and $112.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02734210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00224848 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

