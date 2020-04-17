TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 19% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $153,080.23 and $16,864.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02736634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224563 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

