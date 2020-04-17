Truegame One Day Volume Reaches $26,072.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Truegame token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $247,719.13 and approximately $26,072.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02736634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224563 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

