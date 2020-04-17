Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 4,026 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. 34,635,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,554,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.