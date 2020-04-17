Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Nike by 452.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 5.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,358,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.