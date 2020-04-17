Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,571,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $411,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,425,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $7,742,128 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 657,921 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 346,770 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 367,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 549,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,238,000 after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a current ratio of 29.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

