U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of U.S. Global Investors worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GROW remained flat at $$1.24 during trading hours on Friday. 76,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,656. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.29.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 97.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

