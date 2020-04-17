Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,199,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,812,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $68,526,000. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

