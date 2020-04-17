UBS Group Boosts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 700

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 686.78 ($9.03).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FRES stock opened at GBX 740.20 ($9.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.72. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 456.51 ($6.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 921.20 ($12.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 654.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 641.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.