UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 469.89 ($6.18).

LON:AVST opened at GBX 440 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 423.86. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 552 ($7.26).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

