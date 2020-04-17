UBS Group Trims Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Target Price to GBX 1,040

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travis Perkins to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,430 ($18.81) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,452.45 ($19.11).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 932.91 ($12.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,038.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,410.67. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14.

In other news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £538.78 ($708.73).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

