Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$7.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

TSE:UNS traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.38. The company had a trading volume of 67,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35. Uni Select has a 52-week low of C$4.26 and a 52-week high of C$15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $192.44 million and a PE ratio of -11.45.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$544.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uni Select will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

