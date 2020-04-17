United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.00

Media stories about United Rentals (NYSE:URI) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. United Rentals earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected United Rentals’ ranking:

United Rentals stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,885. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.77.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

