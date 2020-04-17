UnitedHealth Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $343.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.91.

NYSE UNH opened at $298.43 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.37.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

