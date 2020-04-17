Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 765.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,495 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 27,888,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,503,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

