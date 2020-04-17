Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,957 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,268. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

