Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,472. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $166.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

