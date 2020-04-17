Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 6,249,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,458. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

