Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,324,000 after buying an additional 1,244,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,419,000 after buying an additional 703,671 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,421. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

