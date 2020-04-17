Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

VB traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,678. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.50.

