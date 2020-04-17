Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Allworth Financial LP’s 8th Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.02% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $105,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.