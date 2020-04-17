Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $53.35. 1,041,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,429. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

