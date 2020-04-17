Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,928,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,476,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

