Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Allworth Financial LP’s Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 697.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 21.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.55% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $639,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,743,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,961. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

