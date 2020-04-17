Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17,030.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $22,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,501,000 after acquiring an additional 478,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,927,000 after acquiring an additional 501,299 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.94. 179,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $111.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

