Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Short Interest Update

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,105,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,285,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of VAR opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

