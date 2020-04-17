Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Lifted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $149.11 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,214 shares of company stock worth $10,866,954 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

