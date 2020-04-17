VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s (VWDRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

Shares of VWDRY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 93,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.80.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.