VIDY (VIDY) Price Tops $0.0006

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One VIDY token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.04296447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014205 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009551 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.