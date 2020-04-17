Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

