Virtacoin (VTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,257.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Virtacoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Virtacoin

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.